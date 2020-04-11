UFC: Dana White Secures Private Island For Future Fights, Fans, Experts React

The sporting world has taken a toll due to the coronavirus outbreak. All major events have either been suspended or canceled due to the ever-evolving situation of COVID-19.

Big tournaments such as NCAA March Madness, the Wimbledon Championships and staple occasions have been canceled. The NBA was heading towards the postseason until it affected already their athletes on the floor. Even the Olympics were postponed to the next year as a precautionary measure.

Despite all of these, Dana White was able to find a solution to the dilemma. He openly shared that he is days away in securing a deal for a private island to host future fights amidst the global pandemic.

“I’m a day or two away from securing a private island. I won’t be able to get international fighters, all of them, into the U.S., so I have a private island; I’m going to start flying them all into the private island and doing international fights from there,” he shared.

The out of the box solution had fans and experts talking across social media. Fans have likened the idea to Mortal Kombat lore with a similar premise of flying fans to an island for a fighting tournament.

Some even took it to another level and compared it to an Austin Powers reference.

First African American Female UFC Fighter Angela Hill shared that the idea was like a video game. She then retweeted the news on her Twitter page with a photo of the beach stage of Virtua Fighter.

Beyond the fictional comparisons, there were also those who saw it as a fighting version of the infamous Fyre Festival. The festival failed to kick off with logistical concerns and a false promise of a grand weekend.

Some saw it beyond the meme and praised White for his creativity and risky decisions.

The UFC is one of the biggest fighting promotions in the world. It takes pride in what it does as it provides quality mixed martial arts to viewers worldwide.