UFC: Former Welterweight Champ Share Details About Joining WWE Next Summer

Former UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington signified his intentions of being part of the WWE and bring combat sports to the next level. In an article posted by MMA Fighting from What The Heck, the Clovis, CA native said that he is working on his skills to prepare him on his move to the sports-entertainment scene.

“My thing is I want to go to WWE and make wrestling real again. I want people to get behind it and think that it’s real,” said the 32-year old wrestler.

“You ain’t going off the top rope on me because I’ll take you out with a double leg, you ain’t gonna get up there,” he revealed one of his moves that he might do once he’s inside the ring.

Since the coronavirus outbreak in the US, most sporting events were stopped but the WWE continued their shows in a closed-arena setting inside their training facility in the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL – and Covington gave props to all the wrestlers.

“To put on a show like that for the world while everybody’s at home watching, you don’t have the same energy from the crowd and the same adrenaline that you get when you walk into a full arena, so to see those guys out there putting it all on the line, I respect those guys,” he said.

“I hope to join them someday,’ the outspoken Donald Trump supporter added before complimenting WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

He’s been known to the UFC fans for using the entrance theme of Kurt Angle as he walks out of the tunnel and makes his way to the Octagon – and his knack for making headlines with his trash-talking is something that he can bring to the promotion.

“I’ve been talking to Bobby Lashley, my friend, he’s a teammate, and Kurt Angle obviously, I walk out to his music for my fights, I keep in good touch with those guys,” he revealed before adding Ronda Rousey to the list of now WWE-stars where he gets his insights about pro-wrestling. “It’s good to learn from her and see her and how she’s handling the transition from MMA to pro wrestling.”

“I would say probably 2021,” Covington said, revealing when he is planning to be in the WWE. “Next summer, not this summer, but next summer. I’ve been practicing moves and really working on my promo and mic skills and just control and slowing things down and understanding the art of wrestling.”

“Everybody knows I do good business, I pull numbers, people want to see me, I’m entertaining, and people are divided on me. They hate me and they love me, but it’s all the same thing at the end of the day.”