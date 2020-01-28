UFC Raleigh: Arnold Allen eager to kickstart rise up FW ranks with dominant win over Lentz

Arnold Allen returns to the Octagon in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Arnold Allen is looking to kickstart his run up the featherweight ranks with an impressive win over Nik Lentz this weekend. Suffolk’s Allen will lock horns with the veteran lightweight early on Sunday morning at UFC Fight Night 166 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The 26-year-old enters his showdown with Lentz in the form of his career having won all six of his outings inside the Octagon and his last eight in a row. The last of those wins came against former Strikeforce lightweight champion and MMA legend Gilbert Melendez at UFC 239 in July. Victory over Melendez, whom he dominated for three straight rounds, saw Allen finally crack the featherweight rankings – though he’s since been displaced by fellow prospect Sodiq Yusuff. And ‘Almighty’ is hoping to begin his run to featherweight title contention by registering his seventh consecutive UFC victory in emphatic fashion.

“I want to break into the top ten in 2020,” Allen said. “That’s the plan.” Although he has a plan in place for 2020, Allen admits he doesn’t have any particular opponents on his radar. He added: “No names in my mind for who I want to fight next. But like I say, if I want to be in the top ten, I think another two wins after that – I don’t see why I shouldn’t be.” Allen’s second assignment on American soil was initially supposed to see him throw down with the hard-hitting Josh Emmett. n

Injury, however, forced the Team Alpha Male star out of the contest and led to Lentz being installed as his replacement. The change of opponent hasn’t drastically affected the preparations of Allen, who said: “Just a couple of adjustments, you know? “They have different styles so I have to prepare for a different challenge. Emmett is more of a one-punch knockout guy and Nik is more volume and wrestling really.” Unsurprisingly, Allen is brimming with confidence ahead of his first outing of the year and believes the skill set he’s been honing at Tristar Gym in Montreal and his youthful exuberance will prove to be too much for Lentz to handle.

“Nik is a tough veteran,” Allen said of his opponent. “He hasn’t been a whole lot of times. “He’s had like a million fights and he’s definitely going to come to win. “I have to be on my A-game to take him out.”

