UFC Rumors: Dana White’s Efforts Misread, Tony Ferguson Gives Unusual Response

It took some time before UFC president Dana White finally canceled UFC 249. He was receiving backlash from all angles, most left in disbelief how he could push through with the event despite the devastation that the COVID-19 virus has been causing. Another person who was not spared was Tony Ferguson, whom some felt overlooked the severity of the situation by stubbornly wanting his fight to push through.

As most know, Ferguson was initially set to face Khabib Nurmagomedov. But The Eagle pulled out, pointing out how it would be impossible for him to fly out of Russia with lockdowns enforced. Ferguson, among others, felt Nurmagomedov was simply unwilling and said the Russian would have found a way if he wanted to fight. Justin Gaethje stepped up in his place but now all of that may have been a waste.

Ferguson plans to just move forward. He got word of the UFC 249 cancellation and calmly accepted it, the Orange County Register reported. Regardless, he says he will continue to train and that things like this happen for a reason.

“So we could throw that variable, baby, and we make that the constant. Which is why I’m gonna keep smiling, I’m gonna keep training, and you know what? I’m gonna put on some muscle. Dude, I’m skinny. I’m gonna put on some muscle,” Ferguson said.

As for the wait, his stubbornness has drawn mixed reactions. People felt he was taking it overboard by pushing through with UFC 249. With no venue available, he took it to the extreme by claiming he had plans to hold it at a private island now known as “Fight Island.” The fight only got called off once ESPN and Disney told him to stand down, the Associated Press reported.

Though he is the UFC top brass, White was technically forced into a corner. He knew he had an obligation to fulfill and needed to pull strings. He was able to do that but his actions were not spared from criticism. White just did not give up, opting to push it to the extremes until the higher-ups gave him the proper orders to call off the fight.

So while most refer to White as someone who was stubborn and thinking only about financials, there are others higher than him who could have advised him to call off UFC 249 pretty much earlier. Either way, White is taking the heat for all of it and most may not understand the deeper reason why.