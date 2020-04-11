UFC Rumors: Dana White’s Plans For Island Fight Blasted By Promoter

At a time when most are worried about the well-being of each individual, UFC top brass Dana White has opted to focus on the future of his outfit. As most know by now, White revealed that he plans to stage fights at a secret location this month in America. And it appears that the venue will be at an unnamed secure island that will host future fights.

Hearn, promoter for Matchroom Sport could only shake his head in disbelief. Rather than observe health warnings, White has opted to defy such and push through with his events. Most sporting events have been placed on hold and it appears the UFC president is defying those calls and seeing an opportunity to claim the spotlight.

“It’s unbelievable, I’d like to think that in boxing, there’s no-one more roll your sleeves up and get on with it than me,” Hearn said to Express Sport.

Hearn admitted that with the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, he is not even thinking about staging any event right now. Though he admits that White’s perseverance is something that makes him successful, there is a point where some people won’t just cross. And the plague affecting the whole world right now is one of them for the promoter.

From the way that White was talking, it appears that he is determined to push through with UFC 249. It practically answers the question raised from a past post on whether UFC 249 will push through or not. Holding the event in Brooklyn was scratched with the region in total lockdown and COVID-19 cases rising. White would have gone through the eye of a needle to pull out something and he did.

Some fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov pulled out since he was holed up in Russia. With travel restrictions in place, the Eagle couldn’t travel from where he is in time for the event. Replacing him is Justin Gaethje, the guy chosen to face Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

White announced via Twitter and mentioned that it will be televised by ESPN “somewhere on earth.” The UFC boss deserves a bit credit for coming up with a solution although some feel indifferent to his efforts. Worse, he could be placing himself, the staff and the fighters at risk of the COVID-19 strain despite saying each would undergo testing.