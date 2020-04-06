UFC Rumors: Frustrated Tony Ferguson Blasts Khabib Nurmagomedov For Chickening Out

Khabib Nurmagomedov was originally set to face Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, but the Eagle was forced to pull out due to the COVID-19 crisis. A lockdown is enforced over in Russia, not to mention a travel ban, making it impossible for the UFC lightweight champion to travel to the United States.

Nurmagomedov aired his frustration on Instagram and said he was pretty upset about the current situation. But he explained that the current situation plaguing the world right now is something beyond his control.

“I understand everything and I’m definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight, probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can’t control it all,” Nurmagomedov said.

According to UFC president Dana White, UFC 249 will still go on despite the pandemic threat. But based on the current situation, even that is no assurance that the event will push through. Assuming White does pull some strings, his main concern is finding an immediate replacement for Nurmagomedov against Ferguson. Justin Gaethje has been mentioned but nothing has been made official.

If that does happen, Ferguson will be pretty upset. He has already taken swipes at the Eagle. El Cucuy feels that Nurmagomedov bailed out on him again and already knew he was not going to be able to fight. This would be the fifth time that a showdown between the two fighters was scheduled and fallen through. That alone makes it understandable why Fergusson is pretty upset, ESPN reported.

“He didn’t want to take any of those chances. Everybody is taking risks trying to do it. He bailed out, man. It’s pretty hard to explain, but he bailed out man,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson is now calling on the UFC to strip him of his title for pulling out. it remains to be seen if White even considers it considering Nurmagomedov does have a good reason not to make it. And despite plans to have UFC 249 go on as scheduled, it may be a risky decision that could place all fighters in a compromising situation. But right now, it appears White first needs to secure a new location – something that is likewise difficult with most advised to stay indoors.