UFC salaries revealed: How much Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Khabib and Nate Diaz are paid

Over the last ten years, fighter pay in the Ultimate Fighting Championship has increased drastically – and purses are slowly, but surely, on also the rise.

Although there’s still a huge discrepancy between the sums earned by the big names in the promotion and the lower tier fighters, there’s been a significant increase in the money being generated in mixed martial arts as a whole.

The purses fighters receive, of course, vary depending on their standings in their respective divisions, the time they’ve been with the promotion and if they’re in possession of a championship belt.

Topping the pay scale is none other than former two-division champion Conor McGregor, the biggest star the sport has ever seen.