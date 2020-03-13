UFC star Joanna Jedrzejczyk suffers gruesome head injury after ‘best fight ever’

UFC star Joanna Jedrzejczyk was left with a horrific injury on Saturday night.

UFC star Joanna Jedrzejczyk was left with a horrific swelling on her head following her UFC248 battle with Zhang Weili, a fight many have dubbed the best in women’s fighting history. Jedrzejczyk was defeated on points after a thrilling bout.

Polish megastar Jedrzejczyk was aiming to become a two-time bantamweight champion against Zhang, and put in a spectacular performance. After five gruelling rounds in Las Vegas, the former titleholder – recognised as one of the best fighters of all time – was left nursing a swollen forehead which left many questioning why the fight wasn’t stopped earlier. The fight started as it meant to go on, with both fighters standing and trading toe-to-toe. Neither woman took a back step throughout, and rarely let the fight go to the ground, instead keeping it upright and trading blows to the body and the head.

In the third round, after two back-and-forth rounds, Zedrzejczyk suffered a gruesome hemotoma to the head and it appeared the fight would be stopped. However, despite the increased swelling, the Polish star kept putting the pressure on the Chinese champion. As the fight progressed, despite the injury getting worse, Zedrzejczyk refused to take a back step and continued pressing on. Much to the amazement of ESPN pundits Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier, she continued to absorb punishment while dishing out her own kicks and punches.

She would go on to win the final round on many fans’ scorecards, and threw a series of flamboyant spinning punches and kicks on her way to the final bell. In the end, it would be Zhang who came away with the title, but already calls have begun for a rematch, which seems inevitable. Fans immediately flooded social media to praise the contest and Jedrzejczyk’s bravery. “Best woman’s fight I’ve ever watched period,” one wrote.