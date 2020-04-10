UFC Star Says His ‘Toughest Fight’ He’s Ever Had Isn’t Against An MMA Fighter

For some, the fighter that they established a rivalry with would be considered as the toughest fight a UFC fighter can describe but in the case of a light heavyweight contender, it still required some physical damage but outside the octagon.

UFC no. 3 Light Heavyweight Anthony Smith shared his encounter with a man who broke into his house who appeared to be tough enough to absorb all the punishment that he can give the stranger. In an interview with Ariel Helwani of ESPN, he said that he was afraid for his life during their in-house face-off.

The 31-year old Smith said that his wife woke him up after hearing a man screaming inside their house at around 4 AM. “He was like flexing at me (in) this weird posture and he was just walking towards me,” he said as if the stranger was trying to intimidate the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belter.

“My wife followed me out of the bedroom and she had to go down the hallway to get the kids and I just kinda ran him over and we started fighting,” Jones said of what went down while his wife is bringing the kids to hide them.

I’m expecting that I’m gonna hear a gunshot or he’s gonna stab me,” said the former Strikeforce fighter. “Like he’s got something. I figure I’ve got about two minutes before whatever he’s got takes me out.”

“No normal human is able to fight like that … I’m by no means the baddest dude on the planet. But, he’s a regular Joe and I had a hard time dealing with him and he took everything that I gave him – every punch, every knee, every elbow,” said a surprised UFC veteran as transcribed by talkSPORT.

“He took every single one of them and kept fighting me.”

“I’m not lying when I said it was one of the toughest fights I’ve had in my whole life,” admitted Jones. “I went into that fight ready to die.”

It was such a compliment from someone who has fought Shogun Rua, Alexander Gustafsson, and current Light Heavyweight champ Jon Jones. The intruder, who was later identified as Luke Haberman, was caught and is already in cops’ custody.