UFC’s White named as extortion victim in lawsuit

UFC president Dana White was named as the victim of a 2015 extortion case in a lawsuit filed by the man convicted of the crime, according to multiple reports Saturday.

The lawsuit, filed late Friday in Clark County (Nevada) District Court, was brought by Las Vegas resident Ernesto Joshua Ramos, who pleaded guilty in 2015 to trying to extort $200,000 in exchange for a sex tape allegedly showing White. Ramos spent 366 days in federal prison after his conviction.

In a statement on Saturday, White denied the claims of the suit, which also named UFC’s parent company, Zuffa.

“I just found out that a bulls— lawsuit was filed against me yesterday,” the statement read. “This guy went to federal prison for trying to extort me over five years ago. Now he’s hired a lawyer who is also a convicted felon, and he’s trying to extort me again for $10 million. He got no money from me last time and he won’t be getting any money from me this time. I look forward to the court dismissing this quickly so I can get rid of these scumbags forever.”

After a gag order kept White’s name and initials from appearing on documentation in the extortion case, Ramos expected to be paid to keep White’s name from going public after the case, according to the lawsuit. The suit claims that White used “fradulent, oppressive” actions to “encourage Ramos to plead guilty” in 2015, then reneged on a deal to pay Ramos $450,000 in a non-disclosure agreement in April 2016.

According to the suit, Ramos’ live-in girlfriend — a dancer at a strip club in Las Vegas — filmed herself and White having sex without White’s knowledge in a hotel room in Brazil in October of 2014.

Ramos was arrested by FBI agents in January of 2015, and the government said it had video showing an exchange of money between White and Ramos.

Ramos attempted to withdraw his guilty plea in June of 2016 but had his request denied. He was required to turn over any copies of the video before being sentenced.

–Field Level Media