UK and USA trade deal: Will Britain get a speedy trade deal with the USA? Huge clue

THE UK and the USA will begin trade talks soon after Brexit Day as the country looks to renegotiate arrangements before the end of the transition period in December. One massive clue leads us to ask: will Britain get a speedy trade deal with the USA?

After the UK’s exit from the EU on January 31, trade talks with the bloc are expected to start almost immediately. Boris Johnson will have 11 months to secure trade deals before the transition period ends on December 31, 2020.

Will Britain get a speedy trade deal with the USA? Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab hosted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in London today. The two appeared at a policy exchange where Mr Pompeo dropped a big hint that a trade deal could be quickly ratified. Mr Raab was asked about the possibility of a deal being reached before the US presidential election on November 3.

The Foreign Secretary said: “I am confident a deal can be done. “There is huge alignment in terms of our economic interest. Of course there will be difficult issues.” Mr Pompeo said he concurred with Mr Raab’s belief and confidence. The Secretary of State also reaffirmed a pledge that the UK will be in pole position in trade deal talks with the US.

He said: “The previous administration took the view that if the United Kingdom made this decision it would be at the back of the line. “We intend to put the United Kingdom at the front of the line.” He added: “An important part of this relationship is reducing the friction between these kinds of things. “Whether it is the friction of the ease of travel, it’s the ease of exchange or confidence in information systems, of our students going to each other’s schools and the cross-generation of knowledge that will flow from that, whether it is tariff barriers.

“We want to put all the places where friction happens across sovereign boundaries – we want to protect those boundaries because we owe it to our people to do “But once we’ve done that, once we’ve protected sovereignty, we want to lower every barrier towards the free flow of information, talent, capital – all the things that promote wealth and prosperity. “Those and security. Those are the things that, if we do this well together, will be special and unique about the relationship after the United Kingdom finishes this process of departure from the EU.”

Britain will leave the EU and enter the transition period on January 31. On Wednesday, MEPs in Brussels voted to approve the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement by 621 votes to 49. The European Commission’s President, Ursula von der Leyen, said the bill’s passing was just “a first step” towards a new partnership between the UK and the bloc. Trade talks are expected to begin in earnest in early March.