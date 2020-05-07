 Press "Enter" to skip to content

UK businesses should stick to lockdown rules – minister

By Denis Bedoya on May 7, 2020

LONDON, April 30 – British businesses should not ignore the lockdown rules for pubs and restaurants to stay closed, Britain’s justice minister Robert Buckland said on Thursday, when asked about a plan by JD Wetherspoon to start reopening in or around June.

“I think it would be a mistake for different businesses or individuals to just go off at a tangent and do their own thing. It blunts the effectiveness of any measures we’re taking,” Buckland told LBC Radio. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

