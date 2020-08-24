UK coronavirus death toll rises by 4 to 41,433 – with further 853 cases

The UK’s coronavirus death toll has increased by 4 to 41,433 – with a further 853 case.

It comes after figures released earlier today showed the number of hospital deaths had increased by four.

Three of those deaths were recorded in England, one in Wales and none in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The patients who died in England were aged between 73 and 87 and all had known underlying health conditions.

It comes 24 hours after NHS England announced its lowest daily rise since the start of lockdown, with just one fatality linked to Covid-19.

Health authorities confirmed today’s figure this afternoon as ministers wrestle with ways to stop a rise in cases across the UK.

Data released by Public Health England revealed that Stoke-on-Trent has seen the number of new infections double in a week.

But there was some encouraging news in hotspots including Oldham, Blackburn and Leicester, where the rate has fallen dramatically.

Government scientists have warned the R rate could have risen above 1 in the UK, while England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty yesterday warned there is little chance of a vaccine breakthrough before Christmas.

Prof Whitty said our best hope now is of finding one before winter 2021.

The Department for Health will later confirm the number of fatalities in all settings, including care homes.

Health chiefs yesterday issued a warning after it emerged 30 Covid-19 outbreaks in schools were confirmed following partial reopenings in June.

The Public Health England analysis found there were 67 single confirmed cases, four “co-primary cases” (two or more linked cases diagnosed at the same time) and 30 outbreaks of Covid-19 in schools during June.

This week, senior figures warned that the government may now have to consider “more nationwide measures” to lockdown as cases nudge upwards, despite Boris Johnson previously saying this would not be the case.

A source told The Telegraph: “If it doesn’t get contained it may be that some things that have been open, you need to think about whether measures need to be taken to reverse things.

“The strategy is to manage this through local outbreak management, but if it moves in the direction of Spain, then clearly you can see what’s happening there, and in France, people are making more nationwide measures.”

