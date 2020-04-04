UK coronavirus death toll rises to 4,313, up 20% on day…

LONDON, April 4 – The United Kingdom’s hospital death toll from the coronavirus rose by 20% to 4,313 at 1600 GMT on April 3, the health ministry said.

As of 0800 GMT on April 4, a total of 183,190 people have been tested of which 41,903 tested positive, the health ministry said.

COVID-19 deaths in English hospitals made up 3,939 of the UK total. Those who made up the 637 daily rise in English deaths were aged between five years and 104 years old.

Of the 637, 40 had no known underlying health conditions. They were aged between 48 and 93 years old. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton)