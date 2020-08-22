UK coronavirus hospital deaths up by 7 – as Scotland reports most new cases in 3 months

A further seven patients have died with coronavirus in hospital across the UK in the last 24 hours.

NHS England announced the deaths of six patients in its hospitals.

There have been 123 new cases in Scotland – the highest number in almost three months – but there have been no further deaths.

Public Health Wales said there has been one death and a total 34 new cases cases in the country bringing the total confirmed cases to 17,707.

Northern Ireland does not now typically update its coronavirus data over the weekends.

In England the six people who died were all over the 60 with one death in East of England, two in North East and Yorkshire, two in South East, and a death in the North West.

Yesterday NHS England announced the deaths of five patients in its hospitals while Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all recorded no new fatalities.

Across the UK, the Department of Health confirmed two further coronavirus deaths yesterday and 1,033 coronavirus cases. The official figures for today will be released later.

The surge in cases again in Scotland comes after drastic lockdown restrictions were reimposed on Aberdeen on August 5 after a spike in cases.

All pubs and restaurants were ordered to close and people in the city were banned from visiting each other’s houses or travel more than 5 miles for “leisure or recreation.

A review into the lockdown is set to take place this weekend.

Experts have warned that Britain may be forced back into another national lockdown if it follows the same trajectory as Spain.

Worrying data shows the country’s R rate could be above 1 – meaning Covid-19 cases are no longer falling.

Senior figures told The Telegraph that the government may now have to consider “more nationwide measures”, despite Boris Johnson previously saying this would not be the case.

A source said: “If it doesn’t get contained it may be that some things that have been open, you need to think about whether measures need to be taken to reverse things.

“The strategy is to manage this through local outbreak management, but if it moves in the direction of Spain, then clearly you can see what’s happening there, and in France, people are making more nationwide measures.”

The news comes as Sir Mark Walport, a former chief scientific adviser, said coronavirus will be present “forever” and people are likely to need regular vaccinations against it.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the pandemic would be controlled by “global vaccination”.

But he added that Covid-19 is not “going to be a disease like smallpox which could be eradicated by vaccination”.

Sir Mark, who is also a member of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), said: “This is a virus that is going to be with us forever in some form or another and almost certainly will require repeated vaccinations.

“So a bit like flu, people will need re-vaccination at regular intervals.”