UK debt auction draws most demand in nearly 3 years as…

LONDON, April 7 – Britain attracted the strongest investor demand in nearly three years as it kicked off a record period of debt issuance to fund higher coronavirus-related public spending on Tuesday with the launch of a new government bond maturing in January 2023.

Investors bid for 3.05 times the 3.25 billion pounds ($4.00 billion) available of the 0.125% January 2023 gilt, which sold at an average yield of 0.204% in the auction, the United Kingdom Debt Management Office said.

The last time a gilt auction attracted higher demand was in July 2017.

The auction was the first of two due on Tuesday, followed by two more on Wednesday — the highest number of gilt auctions Britain has held in a week, as part of its efforts to sell a record 45 billion pounds of government bonds this month.

Gilt prices rose slightly after the auction.

Demand for gilts is supported by the Bank of England’s plans to buy a further 200 billion pounds of assets – mostly British government bonds – including 13.5 billion pounds of gilts via reverse auctions scheduled for this week. ($1 = 0.8130 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by William Schomberg)