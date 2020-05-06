UK details how it will sell 180 bln pounds of gilts in…

LONDON, April 30 – Britain’s Debt Management Office detailed its plan for selling 180 billion pounds ($224.42 billion) of debt over the next three months to fund the government’s coronavirus stimulus programme, saying it would hold 49 gilt auctions and three syndications.

The Bank of England said in March it was increasing its bond-buying programme by 200 billion pounds, most of which will be spent on gilts, to help support the economy. ($1 = 0.8021 pounds) (Reporting by William Schomberg Editing by Gareth Jones)