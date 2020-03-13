UK elections could be scrapped as Electoral Commission makes urgent recommendation

The Electoral Commission said today the “risk” of holding a series of votes across Britain would still be high in May.

In a letter to the Cabinet Office, Bob Posner, Chief Executive of the Electoral Commission, has called on the government to delay the May 7 2020 elections following its announcement to enter the delay phase of its strategy to control the spread of COVID-19.

The Mayor of London and London Assembly elections will see voters in London boroughs cast their votes for who they want to be mayor and their constituency member as well as 11 London-wide Assembly Members. But Londoners are among the most at risk of catching the virus with the highest number of cases in a concentrated area, with 104 to date.

And with over 500 confirmed cases across the UK, the commission has said the virus will block politicians from campaigning effectively and prevent voters from casting their vote at the ballot box.

With over 500 confirmed cases, the commission has said the virus will block politicians from campaigning effectively and prevent voters from casting their vote at the ballot box.

From Friday, anyone in the UK showing cold or flu-like symptoms are being asked to self isolate for seven days, as the government’s chief scientific adviser says there are likely between 5,000 and 10,000 people infected with the virus.

Consequently, the government is being urged to postpone the election until autumn.