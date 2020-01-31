ELECTRIC car sales are set to boom in 2020 with almost 100,000 fully-electric battery vehicles set to be on the nation’s roads by the end of the year, according to motoring experts.

Electric car sales will increase by 260 percent compared to 2019 sales in figures more than double current numbers. A total of 98,500 battery vehicles will be registered in the UK by the end of 2030 according to electric vehicle leasing firm DriveElectric.

The group says the increase in electric vehicle numbers will be down to growing environmental awareness and a growing number of green initiatives. Increasing the number of Clean Air zones will see organisations fill their vehicle fleets with electric cars rather than petrol and diesel products which will boost sales numbers. The electric car specialists also say increased availability of electric vehicles in 2020 will spark further interest in the products. Manufacturers are set to bring a range of new models onto the scene this year across all price ranges to suit a wide range of consumers.

Volkswagen’s ID.3 is one of the most hotly-anticipated and genuinely affordable electric vehicles to hit the market in 2020. Ford’s Mustang Mach E is the popular American firm’s first electric model and could be looked on favourably by consumers. The experts predict established electric car companies such as Tesla will continue to dominate large market shares to boost sales of more than 25,000 units by the end of the year. Tesla is set to launch its Model Y later this year while hoping to increase sales of their Model 3 and Model S designs.

Data released by Elon Musk’s firm revealed the company sold more cars in 2019 than ever before with worldwide vehicle deliveries of 367,500. The number was more than the previous two years’ sales figures of 245,200 and 103,100 combined. Analysis from DriveElectric has revealed many motorists who are sceptical of buying an electric vehicle have often changed their minds. The company claims they have noticed first-hand many motorists prefer the driving experience of electric vehicles to traditional cars which could tempt more to make a purchase.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Fiona Howarth, CEO of Octopus Electric Vehicles said: “EV sales tripled in 2019 – far exceeding expectations, showing that 2020 may be the year that EVs move into the mainstream. “The combination of amazing electric cars being available, that can be fuelled for as little as 1p/mile, plus charge points appearing on every corner, make this a great time to switch to EVs. “We are seeing innovation across the sector from consumer facing leasing options, to fleet solutions – helping make it easy for everyone to transition to clean, green transport.” Changes to Benefit in Kind company car tax from April 2020 could see motorists save more than £4,500 in one year on the cost of an electric vehicle.