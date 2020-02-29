UK fisheries tell Boris ‘PUT IT RIGHT’ after being treated as a ‘bargaining chip’ with EU

BORIS JOHNSON has been told not to waste the “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to restore British waters to UK fishermen ahead of trade negotiations between Britain and the European Union.

The Prime Minister will officially kick off negotiations with Brussels next month with the fishing industry set to be one of the major battle grounds between the two sides. Andrew Trevarton, chairman of the Mevagissey Fisherman’s Association, has urged Mr Johnson to “put right” the “great injustice” suffered by British fishermen since the UK joined the EU and were bound by the controversial Common Fisheries Policy (CFP). The CFP was introduced in 1973 and allows vessels from EU member states free access British waters and imposes strict catching quotas.

Each coastal EU state has the right to manage natural resources in its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), an area a country claims exclusive rights for fishing. Mr Trevaton, who has been a fishermen at the Cornwall port for 37 years, claimed the industry was “traded off” when the UK joined the EU. He told The Observer: “We were traded off, basically thrown to the wall, sacrificed for other sectors.” He added: “We’re hoping politicians will recognise the great injustice done to the industry back then.

“We believe this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to put it right.” Under CFP, all member states have equal access across the zone up to the first 12 nautical miles from the coast. At present, EU boats are entitled to more than 60 percent of the overall landings by weight from the rich British waters.. If Britain leaves the CFP and become an independent coastal state, the UK will have control of an area up to 200 nautical miles off its shores.

According to official figures released by the Marine Management Organisation (MMO), in 2018 UK vessels landed 698,000 tonnes of sea fish into the UK and abroad with a value of £989million. In a keynote speech earlier this month, Mr Johnson reassured Britain fishermen he would restore sovereignty over UK waters. He said: “British fishing grounds are first and foremost for British boats.” Mr Johnson is seeking a Canada-style trade deal with the EU with zero tariffs, zero quotes and free from EU regulations.

The idea has already been dismantled by EU chiefs, including Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, who has insisted on a “level playing field”. Following the initial set back Mr Trevaton fears the Prime Minister could “buckle under EU pressure”. He added: “The biggest fear within our industry is that the government will buckle under EU pressure and maintain the status quo. “I hope that anything that comes from negotiations will be an improvement on what we have now. After all, could it be any worse?



