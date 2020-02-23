UK flood: How to check if YOUR home is at risk from floods – ‘I’ve got nothing left’

WIDESPREAD floods have engulfed parts of the UK and more regions could face similar fates with deluged communities bracing for heavy downpours as they struggle in the wake of Storm Dennis.

Floods in some areas of the UK have been the “worst since records began” 200 years ago, according to authorities. More than 250 flood alerts and warnings are in effect across the country with six severe flood warnings remaining in place. Express.co.uk has compiled a guide to help you check if your home is at risk of flooding.

Hundreds of homes around the UK have been flooding amid rising river and sea levels caused by Storm Dennis and Storm Ciara. Residents of these flood-hit communities have been forced to evacuate and face potentially losing everything they own and love. Two areas in Cumbria, Seathwaite and Honister Pass, recorded more rain than the county’s February average of 4.4 inches (112mm). Significant travel disruption has also resulted from the unsettled weather, including a major rail route which has been blocked between England and Scotland.

The Environment Agency said there was a “heightened flood risk” across the Midlands, with severe warnings in place near the Welsh border around the Rivers Lugg, Severn and Wye. But this risk has already caused unimaginable devastation for some people around the UK. Michael Allarton and his husband Dan-Jay were starkly alerted to the extensive flooding when they woke up at 5.30am on Tuesday to water beneath their feet. The River Severn had broken its banks and floodwater had seeped through their ground-floor flat in Bewdley, Worcestershire.

Mr Allarton told the BBC: “There was water all over the floor up to our ankles. We had raw sewage coming up in a fountain from the toilet. “We’ve lost everything – sofas, rugs, clothes – and the whole place is going to have to be gutted, it’s devastating. “We named our flat our ‘old girl’ as it’s called Victoria House, it dates from the 1730s and was beautiful. “I can’t believe she’s gone. You go to bed one day and the next day you have nothing.”

The couple managed to escape their home and find a place to stay in an unaffected area, but have said their entire flat will need to be “gutted”. On Wednesday morning, when the couple visited their home to assess the damage, the “reality hit”. Mr Allarton told the BBC: “We’re going to have to start again completely from scratch.” Many other areas of the country are facing similar fates, while several others are at risk of being submerged in floodwater.

The River Wye in Hereford reached its highest ever recorded level at 20.7ft (6.3m) which prompted emergency evacuations. Ross-on-Wye farmer Ally Hunter Blair saw water overcome 60 acres of his land and said the effect had been “catastrophic”. He told the BBC: “The mess we are going to have to clean up is phenomenal. “We’re going to feel the impact of this flood for the next couple of years.”

How to check if your home is at risk of flooding? As the clean up begins for some, for others more flooding could be imminent. The six severe, danger to life warnings are in effect in Hampton Bishop, Upton upon Severn, Ironbridge and Uckinghall, near to the River Lugg, River Severn and River Wye. You can check your immediate risk of flooding and find out where the current flood warnings and alerts are in place here. You can also find out if you are at risk of flooding over the next five days here or if your area is likely to flood in the future here.

