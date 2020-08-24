UK flood map: Torrential rain to drench Britain – will your area be hit by floods?

TORRENTIAL downpours are expected to batter parts of England and Wales today with the Met Office anticipating up to three inches of rainfall in three hours.

Thunderstorms are expected to pummel parts of Britain today as the last of the Met Office’s long stretch of thunderstorms warnings comes to an end. Heavy showers, thunderstorms, rain, lightning, hail and gusty winds are possible throughout the day. But could your area become submerged and overwhelmed by floods?

Parts of Britain have been intensely flooded as the UK has been battered by heavy rains and experienced intense storms. The storms proved deadly in Aberdeenshire after three people died following a passenger train derailment last week due to a landslide. Elsewhere parts of Dagenham were left partially underwater as streets became rivers leading to infrastructure damage. Over the weekend, the M11 northbound was forced to close between Junction 7 and the exit for Stansted Airport when heavy rainfall caused water to gush onto the road, while a sudden downpour flooded the centre of Chelmsford, Essex.

Last week, a major incident was declared in Fife after torrential rain and thunderstorms battered parts of central and eastern Scotland. In addition, patients waiting in the A&E department of Gloucestershire Royal Hospital were evacuated during flash-flooding and lightning on Wednesday evening. Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders says: “Up until Monday, thunderstorm warnings cover much of England and Wales, with parts of southern England and South Wales seeing the greatest likelihood of impacts. “The storms will not affect all areas, but where they happen there will be frequent lightning, gusty winds and intense, heavy downpours with 30 to 40mm of rain possible in less than an hour and, in a few unlucky spots, a small chance of 60 mm falling in a short period. “With the continuing hot weather, large swathes of the UK continue to be at risk from thunderstorms, and potentially the impacts from heavy rain, into the early part of next week.”

The Met Office has issued several amber and yellow weather warnings over the past week. Another warning for thunderstorms is in effect for Monday, August 17. The warning, which is in forced from midnight to 9pm, advises of further heavy showers and thunderstorms which are expected at times and may lead to some flooding or travel disruption. Predominantly the warning, covering most of England and all of Wales, advises that fast-flowing or deep floodwater is possible.

The Met Office warning reads: “Some heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected overnight, with further thunderstorms then developing across many areas of England and Wales during the late morning and afternoon, when they are likely to be slow-moving. “Some places within the warning area will miss the thunderstorms altogether, but where they do occur 20mm to 40 mm of rain may fall within an hour with 50mm to 70 mm possible in three or four hours. “Lightning, hail and possibly gusty winds will be additional hazards.”

Where is flooding likely across the UK as thunderstorms continue? Most of the UK is at low risk of flooding on Monday, with the risk dropping to very low from Tuesday to Thursday according to the Environment Agency. Currently, eight flood alerts have been implemented by the Environment Agency across England. Elsewhere around the UK, there are no flood warnings or alerts in effect across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Flood alerts mean flooding is possible and preparedness is advised. The flood alerts are in place in the following areas: Loughborough Urban Watercourses

River Arrow and River Alne

River Blythe in Warwickshire

River Cole

River Devon and Smite in Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire

River Rea

River Stour and Smestow Brook in the Black Country and South Staffordshire

Upper Tame.

