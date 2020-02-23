UK flood WARNING: RED ALERTS issued as month worth of rain falls in 1 day ‘Danger to life’

FLOOD WARNINGS have been issued across Britain with two red alerts released as a month’s worth of rain fell in just 24 hours in one part of the UK.

Flood warnings have been issued up and down the UK today – but two red warnings are causing concern for some. The ‘danger to life’ red alerts are affecting the River Teme in two parts of the UK, with officials urging households to activate flood protection immediately.

The warnings come as the Met Office issued a Red Warning for rain – the highest level of warning – for parts of south Wales on Sunday morning. The area saw a month’s worth of rain fall in just 25 hours – with the average rainfall in Wales for the month of February being 110.8mm. At Cray Reservoir, Powys, South Wales, 132.8mm of rain was recorded between 7am on Saturday and 8am on Sunday. Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Andy Page, said: “Whilst the heaviest rain has cleared from Northern Ireland and Scotland, England and Wales will continue to see heavy rain on Sunday, with a risk of severe flooding in places. “In particular, heavy rain has led to severe flooding across parts of south Wales triggering a red rain warning.”

River Teme at Eardiston This Severe Warning has been issued because river levels continue to rise at the Tenbury river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland continues. Flooding is affecting properties and roads at Eardiston including the A443 at Eastham. Please activate any property flood protection products you may have, such as flood barriers and air brick covers and have a bag ready with vital items like medicines and insurance documents. River levels at Tenbury are predicted to peak between 5.9 and 6.2m at this afternoon, Sunday 16/02/20. Further rain is expected over the next 12 hours and we expect river levels to remain high over the next couple of days. We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are liaising with emergency services.

River Teme at Tenbury Wells and Burford The EA warned: “This Severe Warning has been issued because river levels continue to rise at the Tenbury river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. “Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland continues. “Flooding is affecting properties and roads at Tenbury Wells and Burford including the A4112 Market Street and Teme Street in Tenbury Wells. “The B4204 in Tenbury Wells. Please activate any property flood protection products you may have, such as flood barriers and air brick covers and have a bag ready with vital items like medicines and insurance documents.

“River levels at Tenbury are predicted to peak between 5.9 and 6.2m at this afternoon, Sunday 16/02/20. “Further rain is expected over the next 12 hours and we expect river levels to remain high over the next couple of days. “We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are liaising with emergency services.” Both warnings are expected to be updated later this afternoon. Please check back for the latest warnings.

Currently, a total of 236 flood warnings are in place, along with 339 flood alerts. A flood warning denotes that flooding is to be expected and advises residents that immediate action is required. Flood alerts indicated flooding is possible and advise households to be prepared. Some 51 warnings are no longer in force.

