UK flood warnings: Heavy rain to cause further flooding this week – Latest maps

THE UK has been hit by extreme weather recently, causing severe flooding in parts of the nation and forecasters have warned there is more to come this week.

Britain has been battered by no less than three storms in under a month, wreaking havoc on communities across the nation. Storms Ciara, Dennis and Jorge all brought devastating weather conditions to the British Isles which had led to hundreds of homes being flooded.

Already flood-hit areas felt the force of Jorge on this weekend, with strong winds and heavy downpours. The latest bout of extreme weather comes after the country experienced the wettest February since records began. Data from the Met Office shows that an average of 202.1mm of rainfall fell last month, surpassing records for February 1990 when 193.4mm fell. The heavy rainfall throughout February resulted in some severe impacts with many areas flooded, including parts of Yorkshire, Wales and the Midlands.

John Curtin, Executive Director for Flood Risk Management at the Environment Agency (EA) said: “Record February rainfall and river levels have tested the nation’s flood defences; however we have been able to protect over 80,000 homes thanks to the action we have taken. “Every flooded home is a personal tragedy, and with a changing climate we will need to become more resilient to flooding. “I’d urge the public to be aware of their flood risk, sign up to flood warnings, and make a flood plan if they are at risk.“ Storm Jorge is the third storm to hit the UK in a month, with 15 rivers in the Midlands, Yorkshire and Lancashire recording their highest levels on record this winter.

The Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs said more than 3,300 properties in England were thought to have flooded as a result the storms. Although Jorge has now moved passed Britain, there are still several flood warnings and alerts in place. As of 1pm on Monday, March 2, there are 74 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 133 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, in place for England. In Wales, two flood warnings and four flood alerts are in effect.

These warnings are expected to stay in place over the next five days or so. In the EA’s five-day flood risk forecast for England and Wales, it said flooding will “continue”. The forecast reads: “River flooding is expected to continue along the River Severn and the lower River Aire for at least the next five days and also on the River Ouse in York until Wednesday and along the Lower River Wye today (Monday). “Properties will flood and there will be travel disruption. Further rain on Wednesday into Thursday across Wales and southern and central parts of England may cause some land, roads and properties to flood and some travel disruption.