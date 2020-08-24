UK heatwave forecast: Storm Ellen to bring robust 30C heatwave back to Europe – Maps

UK heatwave forecasts will have people across the country searching for another run of hot weather as 70mph winds angle towards the east coast, bringing with them a band of rain. Although potentially dangerous, the storm may reintroduce heatwave conditions back to the continent.

The UK heatwave of last week broke with blustery winds, rain and widespread storms over the weekend. They have only intensified in recent days, with widespread yellow weather warnings now in place ahead of Storm Ellen. The named system will make landfall on the west coast over the next two days, bringing with it 70mph winds and heavy rain.

But forecasters believe the heatwave will return not long after this, bringing 30C heat back to continental Europe. According to forecasters with Severe Weather Europe, the weather will turn starting today. They said Storm Ellen arrived in the UK as part of an Atlantic depression, which will gradually weaken and build up an “upper ridge” over the continent. The forecasters added this would spearhead a move towards stable weather.

They said: “[The] violent storm has brought quite a wild and windy past 24 hours over Ireland, Wales, and southwestern England. “The system was a part of the main North Atlantic depression which has now matured over western Europe. “While storm Ellen is decaying and moving over Scotland today, the main circulation has a powerful jet stream rounding it. “At the same time, upper-level ridging is building up from southern into central Europe.”

“After today, a gradual weakening of the depression is expected while the system will continue towards the northeast. “This will cause the upper ridge to additionally strengthen over Europe, building up an omega blocking pattern across the continent. “Therefore, stable weather is expected to build up beneath the ridge.” Forecasters added a “strong heatwave” would result from this activity, prompting temperatures to rise to 38C by Friday.

On Saturday, they will remain in this range or intensify towards 40C in some areas. Severe Weather Europe added: “Stable and strong mid-level warm advection should result in a strong heatwave from France through Thursday, spreading into Germany and around the Alps on Friday. “Temperatures should reach between +33 and +38C in many regions. “While the cold front brings a refreshment across western and central Europe, heatwave persists across southern Europe over the weekend.”