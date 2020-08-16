UK heatwave: Has the heatwave gone? Latest long-range forecast

UK HEATWAVE temperatures seemingly broke today with the advent of widespread thunderstorms, which have battered the country with heavy wind, rain and hail. Has the heatwave gone now?

Heatwave conditions have shrouded the country in an intense haze for the last week, causing the mercury to shoot into the mid-30C range and above. Although many will have hailed the return of a long-term sunny spell, it came with uncomfortable high humidity and still air. Thunderstorms will have cleared humidity from many regions around the UK, but the question remains as to whether the conditions will return.

Has the heatwave gone? Brits will have woken up today to a marginally colder morning, with highs of 21C and lower. Although still warm, they beat the 25C to 26C temperatures which have swamped the country over the past week. Forecasts predict the mercury will continue to decline over the next few days, with maximums of 23C by next Monday.

Met Office forecasters have storm warnings in place from now until then, with rain, hail and bluster descending over most of the south. But the sudden change in weather will only last so long, as long-range forecasts from the agency believe the warm weather will make a comeback. In their latest long-range prediction for the UK, which covers August 18 to 27, they signalled the return of “rather warm” temperatures. They added only a “slight” cooling could come by the end of the period.

The Met Office said: “The beginning of this period is likely to be generally unsettled, with showers and longer spells of rain at times. “There is also a low chance that there could be some further thundery weather, although this would most likely be confined towards the southeast of the UK. “It is likely to be windier than of late, especially in the west where there is also a risk of gales. “Temperatures should start rather warm for many, despite the spells of unsettled weather.”

“However, temperatures may cool slightly by the end of this period as the low-pressure system, which was situated over the west of the UK, pushes towards the east and allows for a freshening breeze to develop from the northwest.” A second Met Office forecast, which covers August 28 to September 11 this year, expanded on how the weather would change come next month. They said chances of “very warm” temperatures will continue, but the distant period the secondary forecast covers offers less certainty. The next forecast reads: “Although confidence is low for this period, it is likely that conditions will become more changeable with settled days interspersed with periods of rain and strengthening winds, especially in the northwest.”

“However, the east and southeast will perhaps remain slightly more settled throughout with temperatures around or above average. “There is also a possibility for southern regions to turn very warm at times, with a potential for thunderstorms to develop.” Thunderstorms are a hallmark of a hot summer, as the extreme weather erupts from hot sun heating up the ground. The heat from the surface warms up the air above, which mixes with descending cold air in a process known as convection, which, in turn, causes storms.

