UK heatwave: SHOCKING weather record broken amid series of snow warnings

TEMPERATURES soared to reach the warmest day of 2020 so far on Sunday according to the Met Office.

Britain has seen extensive unsettled weather in the past few weeks as Storm Dennis and Storm Ciara battered the country. Strong winds, torrential downpours, heavy hail and snowstorms have smashed the UK. But what record did the weather on Sunday shatter?

Weather forecasters for Sunday predicted Sunday to be the warmest day of the year. Temperatures were forecast to hit 24C in some parts of the country on Sunday. According to the Met Office, the temperature has reached 16C at East Malling on Sunday afternoon making it the warmest day of the year so far. This means February 23 is currently the warmest day on record for 2020. The average maximum temperatures for the UK are as follows: England: 6.6C

Scotland: 5.2C

Wales: 6.6C

Northern Ireland: 7.1C.

Several regions of Britain saw sunshine today. The majority of England and Wales predominantly had sunny spells, with parts of the country seeing temperatures reaching the mid-teens. If temperatures had reached 24C, it would have broken the record set on March 30 last year in Gravesend, Kent. It would also have seen UK temperatures top those in parts of the Mediterranean. The warm spell comes as high pressure moves eastwards this weekend, allowing for southerly winds to suck up the warm air from Spain and northwest Africa. In December, the Met Office recorded the UK’s hottest ever December temperature when the mercury reached 18.7C in Achfary in the Scottish Highlands on December 28. Meteorologists also logged the warmest ever winter day in 2019 when temperatures reach 21.2C at Kew Garden on February 26.

However, not everywhere has been able to bask in the milder weather. For Scotland and Ireland, the weather was largely cloudy and cold with spells of rain. Overnight on Sunday, winds will change to a northerly direction which will, in turn, push down cloud, rain and showers, potentially causing temperatures to drop by 10 degrees.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said more unsettled weather would arrive overnight on Sunday into Monday. He said: “I’m afraid we hold onto unsettled weather conditions across the UK over the next few days. “We will see spells of wet and windy weather at times and there’ll be some snow in the north at times too. “Monday looks unsettled across all areas. We’ll see wet and windy weather sweeping from the southwest – gales or severe gale-force winds in place, and some snow towards the north of the UK.”

Some weather forecasters have suggested extreme snow could fall over the Scottish Highlands on Monday. As much as 15 inches (39cm) of snowfall could fall in some areas of Scotland. The Met Office has issued a series of weather warnings for snow, wind and heavy rain for the start of the week. Predominantly the affected areas will be Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England and parts of the Midlands. Specifically, the impacted regions will be: East Midlands

North East England

North West England

West Midlands

Yorkshire and Humber.

Scotland.

Northern Ireland.