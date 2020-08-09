UK hot weather MAP: Scorching Azores plume to blast Britain with 97F heatwave this week

HOT WEATHER will make a fierce return in the UK as temperatures soar into the high 30s this week.

Forecasters have said temperatures will reach as high as 96.8F (36C) as Britons head into the weekend. High pressure and winds travelling from Europe will kick start the next heatwave across Britain.

Bonnie Diamond, Met Office forecaster said there will be a “warm spell across the UK”, with the highest temperatures “focused in the southeast of England”. She added: “At the minute and with high confidence, we are expecting 34C to 36C by Friday and Saturday.” Southerly winds from Europe and high pressure patterns from Thursday will cause the dramatic increase in temperatures. The hot weather expected this week comes after the UK recorded its third hottest day on record last Friday.

The mercury rocketed to 37.8C (100F) at Heathrow Airport on Friday. The highest ever UK temperature remains 38.7C (102F) recorded on 25 July 2019 in Cambridge University Botanic Garden. The Coastguard said Friday was one of the busiest days for more than four years as Britons flocked to the UK’s beaches. They said most of the problems were people being cut off by the tide, swimmers getting into difficulty and missing children.

The Coastguard responded to 329 calls on Friday including 22 who required an aircraft. Councils said beaches were “unmanageable” due to the “exceptional” number of people. Brighton and Hove City council asked people to avoid travelling there as they were “concerned” about the number of people in the city. But the start of this week will be mixed according to forecasters.

Tuesday will see heavy rain in Northern Ireland and Scotland. Southern parts of the UK will continue to enjoy sunny spells and warm weather. Threats of flooding and localised disruption are in place with yellow weather warnings for parts of central and eastern Scotland today. Flooding of some homes and businesses is expected in western Scotland.