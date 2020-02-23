UK lightning tracker LIVE: Latest updates as Britain under threat from torrential downpour

STORMY SKIES seem to have become the norm in the UK, with two storms in the space of a week. Now thunder and lightning are on the way, with some lightning strikes reported today. Here are the latest updates.

UK lightning trackers are currently focussed on Storm Dennis, as last weekend’s system continues to pour rain out over parts of the UK. The effects of the storm will linger for the rest of the week and into the weekend, bringing more chaos to those living on the west coast.

People living in Gloucestershire reported a continuance continuing bluster today, with thunder and lightning across the region taking a dramatic turn. One man living in Stroud reported a “massive thunderclap” during the storm yesterday, as South Gloucestershire residents saw a bolt of lightning surge through the sky at 7pm. Writing on Twitter, local resident Ben Falconer asked: “Anyone hear that MASSIVE thunderclap over Nailsworth just now?” In response, former South West MEP Molly Scott wrote: “Yep, but more like an explosion. Why just one?”

Speaking to Gloucestershire Live, Met Office spokesman Graham Madge revealed Storm Dennis caused a unique interaction over Bristol. He said a complex interaction between ground and air temperatures produced a “showery air mass” which caused a “quick series” of thunderstorms. Met Office spokesman Graham Madge said: “After Storm Dennis moved through Bristol, an area of very cold air moved through after the storm. “It travelled up from the South-West towards the North and then slipped Eastwards towards Bristol, bringing a cold front area through the city.”

“In Bristol, the ground temperature was very warm just after 9pm, whereas the air temperature was very cold. “This allowed conditions for a very showery air mass to develop which led a quick series of thunderstorms to cross the city. “A series of very isolated and local thunderstorms then formed because of all of these conditions.” The South West isn’t the only region which has seen thunder and lightning today, as locations across the country have seen additional storms.

9.40pm update: Lightning strike sets house on fire A fire has broken out in the Crownhill area of Plymouth, as a loud thunderstorm struck the city shortly before 8pm. According to Plymouth Live, emergency services were sent to the scene at the Dumfries Avenue area of the city. They added Devon & Cornwall police had recorded a lightning strike in the Crownhill area. Firefighters equipped with head torches were seen entering the property, with an aerial ladder platform and other appliances. The Mirror Online reported smoke is currently billowing from the roof of the home. 9pm update: Most lightning in Europe today Although the UK is still dealing with the aftermath of Storm Dennis, it has seen relatively little lightning. The most electric place in Europe today is Cyprus, which has seen impact from a slow-moving storm heading for the coast of Israel. Strikes from another nearby storm have rocked the border of Iraq and Saudi Arabia, with three within the last 5 minutes. 7.40pm update: Lightning strikes around Leicester Lightning maps have revealed a few strikes around Leicester. The area is currently free from weather warnings, but is surrounded by flood alerts. The river Trent, located to the north of the city, is currently contained under several weather warnings, urging people to take “immediate action” due to flooding”.

6.40pm update: UK flooding is in ‘unchartered territory’ Environment Agency personnel have announced parts of the country have entered “unchartered territory” as more rain warnings remain. David Throup, the agnecy’s manager for Herefordshire and Worcestershire, said the flooding was difficult to believe as severe warnings mounted. He tweeted on Monday night: “I’ve seen things today I would not have believed. “Large parts of my home town and village are underwater tonight. “This is not normal flooding, we are in uncharted territory.” 5.40pm update: Lightning strikes over Wales Storms have largely calmed down now over much of the UK, with a few isolated lightning strikes recorded in limited areas. Live lightning mappers show some strikes have been recorded over Wales around Aberystwyth, currently out of the way of the rest of the region’s chaos. 5.30pm update: Current flood warnings for the UK The Environment Agency has more than 200 flood warnings in place for the UK today. In total, 180 of those warnings are “alerts” which specify flooding is possible in certain areas. Another 147 are flood “warnings” which urge “immediate action” and another six are severe alerts. The severe alerts are in place for Wales, which saw devastating fallout from Dennis this weekend. They are in place for the following areas: – River Lugg at Hampton Bishop – River Severn at New Street, Upton upon Severn – River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge – River Severn at Uckinghall -River Severn at Waterside, Upton upon Severn – River Wye at Hampton Bishop

Current Met Office Warnings There are several Met Office yellow weather warnings in place for rain across Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. One is in place from 6pm on Wednesday until 3pm on Thursday and is for North West England including Blackburn with Darwen, Cumbria and Lancashire. The Met Office warns an Atlantic weather system arriving on Wednesday is expected to bring a further spell of rainfall which is likely to become heavy and prolonged over areas of high ground in parts of Northwest England.

Rainfall totals of between 2.7 to 3.9 inches (70 and 100mm) are possible during the period. Given the saturated nature of the ground this may lead to some flooding. Another warning is in place from 6pm on Wednesday until 3pm on Thursday and is for Wales. Rainfall totals for south Wales are uncertain, however, there is a small chance 1.9 to 2.3 inches (50 to 60mm) could fall here in 24 hours. There is higher confidence in the rainfall for north-west Wales, with between 2.7 and 3.9 inches (70 and 100mm) of rain most likely. Given already saturated ground from Storms Ciara and Dennis, in south Wales, in particular, there is a small chance of further flooding during this event.

A third warning is in place on Friday from 12pm until Saturday at 6am for North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire and York. The Met Office warns persistent rain, heavy over hills, may lead to flooding and travel disruption during Friday and Friday night. Up to 0.78 to 1.18 inches (20 to 30mm) is likely to fall widely over higher ground with the potential for 2.36 to 3.14 inches (60 to 80mm) in a few places. Given the recent wet conditions, this brings a chance of flooding.

