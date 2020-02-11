UK lightning tracker map LIVE: Storms rage as Ciara smashes UK with 80mph winds

STORM CIARA is giving Britain a battering today with winds of up to 8mph expected – but along with the gales and heavy rain, some have also seen lightning in parts of the UK. Here’s the latest maps, charts and news on the weather today.

Storm Ciara will bring very strong winds and potentially some disruption to travel throughout Sunday. The Met Office has issued a raft of yellow and amber warnings for wind and rain.

The forecasters also warned injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties. Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen while road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Heavy rain through Sunday morning will lead to some flooding, with more than 200 flood warnings and alert in place at present. Lightning is also causing concern in some parts of Britain. Follow the latest lightning reports below, updated hourly. All times in GMT.

The south of England is now in line for lightning with the first of the storms heading across the south coast. Portsmouth and Southampton have seen lightning in past few minutes as have Salisbury and Winchester further inland. The weather front looks to be heading across to London, with the north of the capital already beung hit. Meanhwile, Sheffield and Manchester continues to see lightning as does Norfolk. Leeds and Sheffield continue to see lightning reports this afternoon, while down south Salisbury has seen several strikes. Lightning is also being reported towards Thatcham, Reading and Henley. In Ireland, longford has seen a few reports while the border towns of Castleblayney, Newry and Dundalk have also seen some lightning. Leeds and Sheffield are now seeing reports of lightning in the north of England. Some reports have also been made to the eats of Manchester, near Meltam and Holmfirth. In the south, Salisbury and up towards Bath and Swindo have a few scattered spells. While Scotland and Wales seem to have been spared lightning heading into the latter part of Sunday morning.

Scotland saw a few splatters of lightning this morning along the western coast, particularly near Skye, Tobermory and Mull. Further south, lightning has also been spotted just north of Hereford in Leominster, along with reports in Monmouth. And in Wales, several reports of lightning have been made just north of Cardiff. In the last 24 hours, lightning has been recorded in Ireland – from Cork up towards Dublin.

Storm Ciara latest forecast Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Frank Saunders, said: “Storm Ciara will bring damaging winds and heavy rain across the UK this weekend and we have issued a range of severe weather warnings giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm. “Winds will increase through Saturday across Northern Ireland, Scotland, northern England and Wales, before turning very windy across the rest of UK through the early hours of Sunday morning. “Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected quite widely across inland areas, with even stronger gusts of 80mph or higher along coastal areas.”

Looking further ahead, Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “In the wake of Storm Ciara, it’ll remain unsettled and very windy across the UK and it’ll turn colder with wintry showers and ice an additional hazard, as we head into the new week. “A wind and snow warning is in force for parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland on Monday as well as a further yellow wind warning in the south west of England.” Ladbrokes says it is now odds on that the UK sees wind speeds hit 100mph this week, according to Ladbrokes. With Storm Ciara wreaking havoc on Britain, the bookies have cut odds from 5/4 to 1/2 on 100mph winds in the next few days. Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “It’s looking increasingly likely that Storm Ciara will batter Britain with 100mph winds in the coming days.”

Storm Ciara latest forecast