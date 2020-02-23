UK lightning tracker map LIVE: Storms rage as Dennis smashes UK with 80mph winds

STORM DENNIS is battering the UK with heavy rain and high winds, and with that comes the potential for thunderstorms and lightning. Here’s the latest maps, charts and news on the weather today.

Storm Dennis has killed two people since it made landfall with the UK on Saturday. The Met Office was forced to issue several yellow and amber warnings for wind and rain.

Dennis is the fourth named Atlantic storm of the year and will bring winds of up to 70mph. Disruptions to travel so far include easyJet cancelling more than 230 flights. According to meteorologist Craig Ceecee, Storm Dennis will be the result of “two intense storm centres, both with hurricane-force winds” which are “phasing together and rapidly intensifying”. He said: “The result will be a superstorm in the North Atlantic.” Lightning is also causing concern in some parts of Britain. Follow the latest lightning reports below, updated hourly. All times in GMT.



Lightning has struck in Teeside near Middlesbrough. Data from Lightning Maps show a number of strikes to the south of Middlesbrough, as you can see in the image below. There’s little action to report on at the moment so let’s take a look at where lightning has struck in the last 24 hours. The image below from Lightning Maps shows a lot of activity above the Atlantic. As for land strikes, they were mainly seen in Scotland and Ireland.

As of 4.30pm on Saturday, February 15, lightning is currently only being recorded in Ireland. Lightning strikes have been recorded to the west of Derry, with reports near LetterKenny, Glenveagh National Park and An Clochán Liath. Lightning has been persistent in the Atlantic coast to the north west of Scotland and Ireland throughout the course of the morning. Storms are expected to break out throughout the coming 36 hours.

Storm Dennis latest forecast Storm Dennis will bring very heavy rain and strong winds to the UK this weekend, with a risk of flooding and travel disruption in some areas. Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “Storm Dennis will bring another very unsettled spell of weather this weekend with a risk of flooding, particularly in parts of England and Wales and also southern Scotland, where snowmelt will add to the flood risk. “Following Storm Ciara last weekend and further spells of rain this week, the ground is already saturated in places. “With Storm Dennis bringing further heavy and persistent rain over the weekend, there is a risk of significant impacts from flooding, including damage to property and a danger to life from fast-flowing floodwater.

“Our advice is to keep an eye on the latest weather forecast and weather warnings for your area and to follow the safety advice from officials.” Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Laura Ellam, said: “It’ll be windy across the UK this weekend. “On Saturday the strongest winds will be across England and Wales, and on Sunday the strongest winds will be across Northern Ireland, Scotland, and parts of northern England and north Wales, with coastal gales of 70mph at times. “Monday will be another windy day, but the heavy rain will be replaced by blustery, wintry showers.”

