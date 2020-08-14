UK lightning tracker map: Thunderstorms hit as storm warnings cover ENTIRE UK

LIGHTNING is forecast across the UK as the Met Office has issued three days of thunderstorm warnings. Here are the latest lightning tracker maps and forecasts.

The UK is experiencing a scorching heatwave with highs of 37C possible in the south east over the next few days. But the hot weather is expected to be interspersed with thunder and lightning, as the Met Office has issued yellow thunderstorm warnings from Monday until Thursday. On some days the entirety of the UK is under a warning.

Along with scorching heat above 30C today (Tuesday, August 11), much of the UK is expected to see thunderstorms today and over the coming days. Over the next three days, the Met Office has issued widespread thunderstorm warnings. The Met Office has warned thunderstorms could be possible anywhere, and they could be quite severe. According to LightningMaps.org, on Monday morning most of the UK’s lightning was appearing in south-west England and Wales.

As of Tuesday morning, the lightning has been widespread across the western half of the UK and some other parts of the UK. On Monday Met Office forecaster Craig Snell told Express.co.uk it is difficult to plot exactly when the thunderstorms will occur and where. Mr Snell said: “We’ve got some thunderstorms already developing across the south-west and these will transfer their way across Wales and into northwestern England, Northern Ireland and eventually into Scotland later this afternoon [Monday]. “We could potentially see some torrential rain, large hail and frequent lightning during these thunderstorms, so you certainly will know about them when they do come across you.

“Further east there will be a few thunderstorms around.” On Tuesday the entirety of the UK has been placed under a yellow Met Office weather warning. Another UK-wide yellow thunderstorm warning has also been issued for Wednesday.

Thursday sees most of England and Wales under a thunderstorm warning as well. The Met Office is warning of heavy rainfall, with up to three inches (80mm) of rain potentially falling in a three hour period on Tuesday. The warning for Tuesday reads: “Areas of thunderstorms are increasingly likely to develop over the south of the UK or nearby continent late in the weekend or early next week, and will generally track north or north-westwards, potentially affecting all parts of the UK at some points during this period. “Whilst the most intense thunderstorms, in some instances associated with large hail, will most probably be those triggered by the high temperatures of the day over England and Wales, other areas of storms producing heavy rainfall and frequent lightning could reach further north at times over Scotland and Northern Ireland.