UK lightning: Why is it lightning without thunder? What is non stop lightning?

LIGHTNING and thunderstorms are predicted to strike the UK throughout the week, following more than a week of temperatures in the 30Cs. But, why is it lightning without thunder? And what is non-stop lightning?

Lightning comes in the form of a giant electric spark in the atmosphere, or between the atmosphere and the ground. In its early development, air acts as an insulator between the positive and negative charges in the cloud and between the cloud and the ground. However, when the differences in charges become too much, the capacity of the air breaks down and a rapid release of electricity is discharged, forming what you know as lightning.

Why is it lightning without thunder? Many people across the UK are expecting to be hit by an array of thunderstorms this week as the hot weather reaches boiling point. However, sometimes, lightning can be seen in the sky without being accompanied by the sounds of thunder. According to the Met Office, when you see lightning without thunder, it often means you were not near enough to the storm, as it is impossible for lightning to strike without thunder. It is likely you were further than 12 miles (20km) from the lightning strike, as atmospheric conditions also affect whether thunder can be heard or not, as the sound can be pushed up and away from the surface.

What is non-stop lightning? Non-stop lightning goes by a number of different names, including silent lightning, summer lightning, dry lightning and heat lightning. It is most often called heat lightning as the phenomenon regularly occurs during the summer months. Non-stop lighting is believed by some to be generated from hot and humid conditions alone, but this is false. The truth is, you are simply too far away from the storm itself to hear any thunder.

You can only hear thunder within 10 miles of a storm, but a flash of lightning can be seen up to 100miles away from bigger disturbances. Mountains, hills, trees, buildings and even the curvature of the Earth can make it difficult to see the storm itself. Any higher-level clouds which are around can also help to reflect the light, meaning you can still see a faint flash off the horizon. While a number of people incorrectly think heat lightning is a specific type of electric strike, it is simply the light produced from a distant thunderstorm.

Where do thunderstorms form? Thunderstorms are an extremely common occurrence on planet Earth. It is estimated a lightning strike hits somewhere on the Earth’s surface approximately 44 times a second. That totals a staggering 1.4billion lightning strikes every single year. Owing to the fact thunderstorms are created by intense heat on the Earth’s surface, they are most commonly found in areas of the world where the climate is hot and humid.

Landmasses, such as continents and other large areas of land surrounded by sea, experience more storms than the oceans. Thunderstorms are much more frequent in the tropical areas than the higher latitudes of the Earth. In Britain, the most common areas for thunderstorms are over the East Midlands and the south-east.

Why is it lightning without thunder?

What is non-stop lightning?

Where do thunderstorms form?