UK long range forecast: PLUNGING temperatures as early autumn weather hits UK – maps

STORM FRANCIS is forecast to hit the UK with fierce winds and torrential rain over the next few days, just a week after Storm Ellen collided with Britain blowing away the scorching highs of last week. Now weather maps have turned blue with the cold as temperatures plunge over the next few weeks.

The UK was subject to a swathe of weather warnings last week, as Storm Ellen reached the UK with hurricane-force winds and torrential rain. Now further Met Office yellow weather warnings for wind and rain are in place, with another storm on the way to the UK – Storm Francis. Now colder weather, overnight frost and strong winds will be seen towards the end of August.

Scorching 36C highs had baked Britain for days as heatwave conditions hit in a late summer blast. However Britain bade farewell to the hot weather when Storm Ellen hit the UK this past week, with 79mph winds recorded at Capel Curig, North Wales. The centre of Storm Ellen has moved away from the UK, however strong winds will continue over the next few days as Storm Francis hits. Rain and grey skies are also forecast, making the hot weather seem a distant memory.

Storm Francis was named on Monday, and is forecast to bring another round of strong winds and torrential rain to the UK and Ireland. Chief Meteorologist Andy Page, said “The UK is in for another unseasonably wet and windy spell with Storm Francis arriving on Tuesday. “There will be strong winds and heavy rain, especially in the west of the UK. “A number of severe weather warnings have been issued and these warnings can be updated regularly so please keep up to date with the latest Met Office forecast.”

Up to 70mph winds are possible in some areas, with wind and rain warnings in place for the UK. Met Office weather warnings for wind are in place from 9am on Tuesday through to 12pm on Wednesday. The warning area includes the East Midlands, East of England, London and South East England, North West England, South West England, Wales and Yorkshire and Humber. Two yellow weather warnings for rain has also been issued by the Met Office. The first is in place from midnight tonight through to 6am on Wednesday. This is for North East England, North West England, Wales and Yorkshire and Humber.

The first is in place from midnight tonight through to 6am on Wednesday. This is for North East England, North West England, Wales and Yorkshire and Humber. The Met Office warns: “Storm Francis will bring another spell of very wet and windy weather during Tuesday and early Wednesday. “Total rainfall accumulations are expected to reach 0.7 to 1.5 inches (20 to 40mm) widely across the area, whilst over hills larger totals are likely with as much as 2.3 to 3.14 inches (60 to 80mm) in a few places. The second rain warning is in place for the same time and is for Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Northern Ireland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.

Up to 3.5 inches (90mm) is expected in this area, with strong winds accompanying the rain, reaching up to 50mph. The warning area spans across the East Midlands, East of England, London and South East England, North West England, South West England, Wales, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber. The Met Office warns: “A spell of strong winds is likely to develop across the southwest of England and Wales on Tuesday morning, before spreading east across other parts of England and Wales overnight, clearing into the North Sea on Wednesday afternoon. “Gusts of wind are likely to exceed 50 mph for quite a few places, with exposed coasts and hills seeing gusts in excess of 60 mph. “Whilst not exceptional, winds this strong are unusual for August, with possible transport disruption and impacts on outdoor activities.”

Unfortunately for those craving the hot weather, autumn looks to have come early with the next few weeks of weather. According to the Met Office long-range forecast for Thursday, August 27 to Saturday, September 5, unsettled weather, heavy rain and winds are to continue for the foreseeable. The long-range forecast states: “The period begins generally unsettled, albeit with lighter winds than of late, but still accompanied by showers or longer spells of rain for most.” And for those hoping for a sunny bank holiday weekend, spells of rain and winds will impact the east, with drier conditions for the west and south.

WXCharts maps for bank holiday weekend – August 29 to 31 – turn blue with the cold as temperatures dip. However, the Met Office forecasts: “The southwest may see some further spells of wind and rain at first.” Temperatures will be “near or slightly below the average for this time of year, with a potential for some frost overnight, but otherwise feeling warm in any sunnier spells.” Netweather maps show a mixed bag for temperatures over the next week or so, with highs of 21C for the south of England and the low teens for the north. However there is the potential warmer weather as we head into September – but confidence in this is low according to forecasters.