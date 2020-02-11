UK long range weather forecast: Powerful winds, snow and rain to continue for WEEKS

LONG-RANGE weather forecasts for the UK show an extension of storm Ciara’s chaos into next week, as people prepare for strong winds to bear down on the country this weekend.

Long-range weather forecasts suggest a continuance of “unsettled” weather this weekend after storm Ciara casts strong winds over the UK. The storm will clash with the country from the west starting this weekend, bringing with it winds ranging from 50 to 80mph according to the Met Office.

According to the Met Office’s long-range forecast from Tuesday, February 11 to February 20, “very unsettled” weather will continue. Wind and rain will continue to sweep the UK, and there is an additional chance of snow. The forecast reads: “Tuesday will see a continuation of the very unsettled weather with windy conditions and blustery showers. “The showers will be heaviest in the north and the west with a risk of thunder and hail here and snow falling mainly over higher ground in the north.

“Further ahead, unsettled conditions are expected to dominate; generally windy with spells of rain at times, interspersed with brighter but showery interludes. “The heaviest rain and strongest winds are expected in the west and northwest with the best of any drier and brighter conditions in the south and southeast. “Snow is likely in the north at times, especially over high ground. “Temperatures will mostly stay above normal, with any colder interludes remaining brief.”

Storm Ciara will hit the UK this weekend, prompting the Met Office to issue several warnings. The agency laid down warnings for Scotland starting on Saturday, February 8, as the country expects wind speeds of 50 to 60mph, with maximums of 70mph in places. They warned there could be delays to trains, ferries and planes as the wind bears down, and additional problems on the roads with high-sided vehicles. From Sunday, the warning extends over the rest of the UK, and wind speeds increase.

The Met Office has placed a yellow weather warning for wind over the entirety of the UK on Sunday, February 9. The warning is in place from 12am on the day to 11.59pm as the possibility for “injuries and danger to life” emerge. According to the Met Office, people risk injury from flying debris and high waves on the coast, with building damage, potential flooding and travel delays also on the cards. The Met Office said: “Strong winds will be widespread and last throughout much of Sunday.”