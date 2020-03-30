UK medical chief in ISOLATION after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms

England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty has gone into self-isolation in his home after experiencing symptoms that are compatible with Covid-19.

Professor Whitty, who is the top medical adviser to the UK government, said on Friday that he began experiencing symptoms on Thursday night and he would be in isolation for seven days.

The health official’s announcement caps a remarkable day in the UK in which the prime minister and the health secretary both revealed that they have contracted the disease.

Whitty has worked closely with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in recent days. The professor said he will continue to advise the government on the medical response to Covid-19, supported by his deputies.

