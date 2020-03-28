UK needs “far far more” ventilators, PM Johnson says

LONDON, March 22 – Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain needs “far far more” ventilators to support patients with coronavirus in critical care.

“We have we think a good supply at the moment but we need to get far far more,” he said at a news conference on Sunday.

“That’s why there’s a huge national effort to equip ourselves not just with ventilators but with all the testing kits, the reagents, all the stuff that we’re going to need to beat this disease” (Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Kate Holton)