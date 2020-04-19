UK PM Johnson still in hospital, continues to lead govt…

LONDON, April 6 – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in hospital with the coronavirus and continues to lead the government, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday.

Johnson was undergoing tests at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms for more than 10 days, but the government said he was in good spirits and still in charge.

“He’s still in hospital under observation, he’s being given regular updates on developments, and he continues to lead the government,” Raab, who chaired the government’s emergency COVID-19 meeting instead of Johnson on Monday, told a news conference. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, Costas Pitas and Elizabeth Howcroft, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alistair Smout)