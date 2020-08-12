UK rain radar: Where will it rain today, and what time?

UK RAIN radars may go off for most of today, as the Met Office extends rain warnings over most of the country. Where will it rain today, and what time will it rain near you?

Heatwave conditions this weekend drew thousands of people outside as temperatures spiked into the mid-30Cs for three consecutive days. The UK is yet to see the back of it, with similar temperatures dominating the next four days worth of forecasts. But beaches may end up deserted as the weather continues this week, as the Met Office has also warned of potential widespread thunderstorms.

Where will it rain today? The UK heatwave will give way to thunderstorms this week, according to the Met Office. The weekend’s blistering heat will extend over the next four days, the agency revealed, backed by a blast of torrential rain. Weather warnings begin today, with two separate alerts currently in place.

The Met Office has extended rain warnings for the entire country today, divided into two separate catchments. The forecasters warned “intense” thunderstorms would spread over the south at the behest of warm weather starting from 12am today. They would then move towards the northwest and could affect “all parts of the UK” by the end of the day when the warning expires at 11.59pm. Meteorologists added some areas could see up to three inches of rain in some cases.

The warning reads: “Areas of thunderstorms are increasingly likely to develop over the south of the UK or nearby continent late on Sunday and will generally track north or north-westwards, potentially affecting all parts of the UK at some points during this period. “Whilst the most intense thunderstorms, in some instances associated with large hail, will most probably be those triggered by the high temperatures of the day over England and Wales, other areas of storms producing heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and strong gusty winds could reach further north at times over Scotland and Northern Ireland. “These could occur at any time of the day. Where the storms occur, rainfall totals of 30 to 40 mm could fall in an hour, with some locations potentially receiving 60 to 80 mm in 3 hours, although these will be fairly isolated.” According to Meteoradar.co.uk, a band of rain will edge its way over the country starting from the southwest.

When will it rain today? Devon will see the first drops of rain today starting from 9.45am and extend towards Barnstaple throughout the rest of the morning. The forecast suggests the same band of rain will pass over the westernmost tip of Wales as it moves north, brushing Pembrokeshire by 11.50am. The three-hour forecast stops there, but the band of rain seems likely to continue its path northward.

Forecasters believe temperatures will reach highs of 34C today, which will only bolster chances of more violent thunderstorms over the next week. The Met Office has released similar warnings for the rest of the week, covering until Thursday, August 13. The area remains much the same until then, with rain spreading through the country from the south and moving north. By Thursday, the warning remains exclusively over the south, around England and Wales.

