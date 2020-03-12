UK rain warning: Is YOUR area at risk of flooding? FOUR inches of rain to fall TODAY

BRITAIN is preparing to be hit by flooding once again so soon after devastating Storm Dennis. Will your area be affected?

There are currently 31 flood warnings out across the UK for today. The Met Office and Environment has issued a raft flood warnings in the UK today, advising of heavy rainfall as regions across the UK still attempt to recover after a series of storms took hold throughout February. You can find the full list of affected areas at the bottom of this story.

A total of four inches (10cm) of rain is expected to have fallen by the end of this afternoon An Amber warning is currently out for most of central Wales, where rain has continued to fall throughout yesterday and this morning. A yellow weather warning is in place for areas of south, west, mid and north Wales, including areas recently devastated during Storm Dennis. A yellow warning was also in place for parts of the north of England and the West and East Midlands.

Currently there are no weather warnings in place for the second half of the week, but there will still be widespread showers throughout, meaning flood-hit areas will continue to see ground water levels rise. The yellow and amber alerts warn of significant flooding with fast-flowing or deep floodwaters that could endanger life.

The Met Office warning reads: "Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. "Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible. "Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. "Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads. "Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses."

Large parts of the country were recently victims of destructive floods following Storm Dennis. More than 600 homes and a similar number of businesses were affected, accounting for a quarter of all affected properties in the UK. Videos showed cars being swept away and residents desperately attempting in vain to stop the water coming into their homes. Met Office advice for when an Amber flood warning is issued in your area is: turn off gas, water and electricity

move things upstairs or to safety

move family, pets and car to safety Met Office advice for when a Yellow flood warning is issued in your area is: prepare a bag that includes medicines and insurance documents

check flood warnings

Yesterday Boris Johnson visited Bewdley in Worcestershire, which lies on the Severn river. The town was one of the worst hit by last month’s unprecedented rainfall, with some houses filled with 2ft of water. The Prime Minister was criticised by some parts of the public for not visiting sooner, He said: “What I’ve been doing since the flooding began is coordinating the national response, but also looking at what we can do in the next months and years to ensure this country really is ready to cope with the impacts of flooding.” Part of Wednesday’s budget announcement is expected to be dedicated to raising the annual fund for flood defences.

Where are flood warnings in place? Cumbrian coastline from Gretna to Silloth including Port Carlisle, Skinburness and Rockcliffe Curry Moor and Hay Moor Groundwater flooding for the Bere Stream Groundwater flooding for the Ebble Valley Groundwater flooding for the Iwerne Groundwater flooding for the North Winterborne, north of the A354 Groundwater flooding for the North Winterborne, south of the A354 Groundwater flooding for the Piddle Valley Groundwater flooding for the South Winterbourne Valley Groundwater flooding for the Till Groundwater flooding for the Wylye Valley Groundwater flooding in the Bourne Valley from North Tidworth to the A303 Groundwater flooding in the Bourne Valley – The Collingbournes Groundwater flooding in the Bourne Valley – The Winterbournes Groundwater flooding in the Chitterne Valley Groundwater flooding in the South Wiltshire Downs – The Chilmark Groundwater flooding in the South Wiltshire Downs – The Teffont Lower Avon at The Bridges and Stubbings Meadow in Ringwood Lower Avon from Ringwood to Christchurch Lower Frome from East Stoke to Wareham River Aire at Snaith Ings River Piddle from Alton Pancras to Wareham River Severn at Sandhurst and Maisemore River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook River Vyrnwy at Melverley River Wye at Rotherwas, Hereford River Wye from Hay to Hereford River Wye in North Hereford River Wye in South Hereford Wye Estuary at Brockweir Wye Estuary at Elmdale, Chepstow

