UK snow forecast: 27 INCHES of snow blanket Britain in Storm Ciara aftermath – charts

BRITAIN is bracing to be struck by a huge deluge of snow in the next fortnight, with as much as 27 inches to blanket parts of the country.

This weekend the UK is set to be hit by Storm Ciara with winds of up to 70mph to batter Britain and torrential rain the wreak havoc across the country. However, once the worst of the storm passes, heavy snow will hit parts of the UK, with as much as 27 inches expected to create a deep blanket by February 21 and 22.

The white stuff will largely affect Scotland, however, parts of the north of England and Wales could also be hit. Ahead of the anticipated snow, the Met Office has warned Storm Ciara will bring some “quite lively weather to come with some tricky driving conditions”. Giving the forecast for the weekend, meteorologist Clare Nasir said: “It’s going to turn very very blustery towards the north. “We could even see gusts of up to 70mph across the western side of Scotland.

“Then, as Storm Ciara moves in on Saturday night and into Sunday, there will be high waves, damaging winds and heavy rain across the bulk of the country. “Inland, there are winds of up to 60mph, maybe even slightly higher than that along the western side.” Once Storm Ciara passes, the Met Office has introduced yellow weather warnings for snow and wind. The weather alerts are in place from 9pm on Monday until 7am the following morning.

Both Scotland and Northern Ireland have been placed on alert for a downpour of the white stuff. The Met Office forecast states: “Snow is likely in the north at times, especially over high ground. “Temperatures will mostly stay above normal, with any colder interludes remaining brief.” As much as 10 inches of snow will fall at the beginning of the week according to WXCharts.