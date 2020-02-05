UK snow forecast: ‘Atlantic barrage’ to see more than TWO FOOT of snow hit NEXT WEEK

BRITAIN is set to be battered by snow, 80mph raging winds and freezing sub-zero temperatures across the country as wintry conditions bite.

The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings on Monday and Tuesday as they warned of a “danger to life”, saying flying debris could cause injuries. Weather maps show Scotland will receive most of the UK’s snow by February 12, with WXCharts predicting 20 to 75cm (2.5 feet) in the east, around Loch Lomond, Fort William and parts of Inverness.

BBC Weather predicted rain and snow due on higher ground will cover the south of England and the snow level in Scotland will reach 300m. The Weather Outlook forecaster Brian Gaze said: “February is more famous for snow than storms – but computer models show an Atlantic barrage is on the way this month. “Stormy conditions are possible at the start and end of the week, and again in the following week.”

However, he said there is “no sign of widespread snow” to come in the near future. Forecasters also predicted another storm will smash the country over the weekend as gale-force winds blow in at the start of this week. Experts said buildings could be damaged by strong winds, which could also spark power cuts.

The Met Office said: “There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.” Winds will gust across Scotland on Monday and Tuesday, but could go further south into North England, Northern Ireland and Northern Wales. Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said: “Gusts of 80mph in Scotland and 45mph in southern England around coasts are possible on Monday night.

“Wintry showers will definitely definitely be seen on Monday and Tuesday on the Pennines and Scotland’s hills, and can’t be ruled out in the Peak District and Snowdonia. “Widespread frost and -3C to -5C widely will be seen on Tuesday night, in a cloudier and quieter midweek. “But much of the UK will have another wet and windy spell by the weekend, with a storm coming from the coast of North America.”