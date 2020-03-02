UK snow forecast: Britain blanketed by up to 12 inches of snow – long range weather charts

SNOW is to blanket the whole of the UK within the coming weeks, as temperatures drop and the country experiences a cold freeze.

Forecasts have shown no area of the UK is safe from experiencing at least some snow in the next two weeks. Graphs from WXCharts shows that by March 14 snow will have made its way across the whole of the country. The most adversely affected area is the north of Scotland, which could experience up to 11.8 inches (30cms) according to weather maps.

Northern Ireland and Wales will also be hit by an onslaught of chilly weather, with snow depth reaching up to 5.9 inches (15cms). England appears to be spared from the most extreme weather conditions. Flurries of snow are more likely to occur here, but snow depths do climb up to 1.9 inches (5cms) in some parts.

Areas such as Manchester, Plymouth and London are set to be hit by snow in the run up to the mid-March weekend. The snow is also set to hit the country quickly, rather than in a steady influx. Over the course of one evening, weather conditions will leave some part of the UK with deep levels of snow. A long range weather forecast from the Met Office also predicts snow next month.

The Met Office said: “Snow is likely in the north, mainly over higher ground. “There is a chance of seeing snow to lower levels at times. “There may be occasional spells of more prolonged, heavier rainfall and hill snow, particularly in central and southern areas.”

And the Met Office has also warned there could be snow as early as this week. It has updated its weather warning for snow and ice, which may cause travel disruption. Ice is set to develop in many areas, with wintry showers in parts of the north and west.

Jim Dale, from the British Weather Service, has predicted temperatures will plummet over the next 10 days. He warned this could be the “coldest spell of winter so far” and the “winter we haven’t had”. Mr Dale spoke of a Polar front coming down from across the country, and hitting northern Britain hard.