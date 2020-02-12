UK snow forecast: Britain blitzed by up to 37cm of snow in just 48 HOURS – latest charts

A BLIZZARD of snow is to blanket the UK in 48 hours weather charts confirm, with up to 37 centimetres in some areas, making valentines day a white out in many areas.

The Met Office forecast for the mid to end of the week shows conditions to worsen as the grip of winter creeps down over the country from the north. The Met Office reported: “Wintry showers and strong winds clearing Wednesday as cloud and rain spread from the southwest. On Thursday with hill snow.

“Frosty start Friday, then further rain and strong winds, showery later” In addition to Met Office forecasts and warnings, weather maps show the UK will see as much as 14 inches (37cm) of cumulative snow depth by the end of the week. Charts show Scotland will register the most snow depth early next week, but other regions affected include Northern Ireland, parts of northern and central Wales, and much of northern England. The Met Office has issued warnings for snow, ice and wind across the UK following Storm Ciara’s departure.

As Storm Ciara continues its route to Scandinavia, swathes of the UK are expected to see heavy snowfall. A Met Office spokesperson told the Daily Mirror: “Showers will turn increasingly to snow, becoming frequent and heavy at times. “The snow showers will occur particularly over high ground giving locally up to 3cm above around 150 metres and up to 8cm above 300 metres. “Snow will gradually build, perhaps leading to accumulation of 10 to 15cm on the highest routes.”

“Any snow accumulations over low ground are likely to be temporary. “Icy surfaces are likely to cause problems, especially overnight. “Strong winds will be an additional hazard with gusts of 50 to 60 mph at times leading to drifting of snow over high ground.” By the end of the week there will be severe wintry conditions sweeping across Scotland.





Yellow warnings for wind and snow have been issued for most of Scotland with disruption to travel. Forecasters said that the snow and high winds would bring blizzards to many parts of Scotland throughout Monday and Tuesday. BBC Scotland’s Kawser Quamer said heavy showers on Monday would mainly affect western and central parts of Scotland. But some stormy conditions would also reach the east as well.