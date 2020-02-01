UK snow forecast: Britain to be bombarded by Valentine’s Day snow next month – new charts

BRITAIN will be bombarded by an Arctic blast next month as heavy snow is predicted to freeze Valentine’s Day plans, according to the latest weather charts.

January’s wintry weather will stick around for the start of February as the UK is engulfed in more Arctic conditions, the latest weather charts show. According to WXCharts, around 38cm of snow is predicted to fall in some parts of Scotland on Friday, February 14. As the wintery weather takes its toll, northern England will not escape the Arctic blast as up to four centimetres of snow is predicted to fall in the northwest.

Netweather charts also show the north of England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland covered in swirls of red and green shades sweeping in from the Atlantic, indicating the risk of wintry weather. The Netweather forecast wrote: “Snow events will probably be quite frequent in the north, but lying snow at low levels will tend to be short-lived due to the mobile nature of the pattern which will lead to alternating mild and cold spells.” The Met Office’s long-range forecast for the first week of February states: “Often windy with outbreaks of rain and showers for all areas at the start of this period, with temperatures on the mild side of the seasonal average. “As we head through the first full week of February it currently looks most likely that we will see a gradual trend towards more settled conditions, particularly in the south, and there is a chance that these will extend across the whole country at times.

“Overnight fog and frosts are likely to accompany these more settled conditions, with light winds and temperatures probably nearer to the average for the time of year. “The far north, and particularly the northwest, will probably remain more changeable, or unsettled, with further spells of wind and rain.” As February progresses and the deluge of snow approaches the temperatures will start drop. Maximum temperatures in the North will hover between -1C (30.2F) and 1C (33.8F).

The Met Office said: “Northern and eastern areas are likely to start this period cold with a chance of wintry showers.” The north of England will suffer from cold blasts of 0C (32F) and 3C (37.4 F). However, the south will be relatively warmer with temperature from 3C (37.4F) to 5C (41F) Netweather claimed there is a likelihood of an increase in “short-lived cold snaps” coming from northwestern winds and Arctic ice.

Towards the end of the month, the weather will begin to settle start down. However, according to the Met Office, there will be a “northwest/southeast divide” in weather patterns. It said: “The southeast should hold on to the drier and calmer weather for a while longer with a continued risk of overnight frost and fog.

“Further north, it will turn increasingly unsettled with outbreaks of rain and strong winds at times. “Temperatures will gradually return towards normal, but will remain a little below average during the settled spell in the south.” While the UK has been battered from Arctic conditions, this winter has been “relatively mild” so far.