UK snow forecast: Britain to be COVERED in snow THIS WEEKEND – latest snow charts

SNOW is forecast to hit the UK this weekend according to the latest weather maps, with temperatures plunging, heavy rain, strong winds and wintry showers hitting much of the country. Here are the latest snow charts.

Much of the UK is still reeling from the devastating flooding caused by Storm Dennis, with flood alerts, rain warnings and wind damage. More than a months worth of rain fell in some areas and now according to snow forecast maps, heavy snow is on the way for parts of the country this weekend.

Weather maps from WINDY and Netweather show heavy snow blanketing the UK, particularly in Scotland and the North of England. Netweather maps show heavy snow across the North of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Saturday and Sunday. Red heavy snow can be seen on the charts across the weekend, heaviest in Scotland. On Sunday it will be heavier to the North of England according to the latest charts.

Snow probability maps from WXCHARTS also show heavy snow across the UK this week. Met Office spokesperson, Nicola Maxey, told The Sun Online: “There are certainly some heavy showers around and there’s a chance that some of that can fall as snow on high ground. “We are probably looking at 10 to 20mm of rain for other parts of the UK and there is certainly a risk of thunder and hail in Scotland.” More rain is also forecast, with four days of Met Office yellow weather warnings in place across the UK.

Met Office five day forecast Heavy rain will again affect northwest Britain, roughly from north Wales northwards, heavy over hills. Much less rain east of hills, while southern areas stay dry although turning cloudier. Fairly mild by afternoon but strong to gale winds offsetting this. A weakening rainband will sink south, this dividing mild, windy, cloudy conditions in the south, from windy, showery, colder weather further north. Some and ice and snow for Scottish hills. Light rain clearing the south, leaving all parts windy with bright or sunny spells and scattered showers. Heaviest, most frequent showers towards the northwest, where snow likely, mainly on hills. Unsettled with strong winds, spells of rain, and showers in the north which will be wintry at times. Often mild in the south, colder further north.

Conditions are expected to remain unsettled this week, with the arrival of an Atlantic weather system bringing heavy rain, The warning reads: “An Atlantic weather system arriving on Wednesday is expected to bring a further spell of rainfall which is likely to become particularly prolonged over areas of high ground. “Whilst there is more uncertainty over the rainfall totals for south Wales, there is a small chance that 1.9 to 2.3 inches (50 to 60mm) could fall here in 24 hours. “There is higher confidence in the rainfall for north-west Wales, with between 2.7 and 3.9 inches (70 and 100mm) of rain most likely.

“Given already saturated ground, in south Wales, in particular, there is a small chance of further flooding during this event.” Areas of the UK are picking up the pieces following devastating floods caused by Storm Dennis. Storm Dennis hit the UK on Saturday and unleashed torrential rain and severe winds across the country for 48 hours. Some areas received more than a months worth of rain in just 48 hours.

The Met Office recorded a total of 6.14 inches (156.2mm) of rain at Cray Reservoir in Powys in the 48 hours from Friday to Sunday morning. According to the Met Office, the average monthly rainfall for February in Wales is 4.37 inches (111.1mm). At the time of writing the Environment Agency had issued 236 warnings including five severe flood warnings. Severe flood warnings are issued when there is severe flooding with a danger to life. The areas affected are River Lugg at Hampton Bishop

River Severn at New Street, Upton upon Severn

River Severn at Uckinghall

River Severn at Waterside, Upton upon Severn

River Wye at Hampton Bishop

Met Office five day forecast