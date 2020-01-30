UK snow HORROR: Cold front could hit Britain before polar vortex loses strength

UK WEATHER forecasts are suggesting the blustery and unsettled weather of the last two weeks will continue for the rest of January as “Atlantic” fronts batter the country. European forecasts have suggested an added “cold front” cold impact the continent before the polar vortex weakens.

UK weather forecasters have predicted weather in the UK will remain “unsettled” towards the end of the month, as the wind and rain seems here to stay. The UK remains very much in the depths of winter, and European forecasters have predicted a cold front could stick around the continent.

According to weather forecasters with Severe Weather Europe, the continent could see a “cold front”. Earlier this week, they released their initial predictions for spring 2020, included among them their projections for February. They said due to high pressure, temperatures will remain “above-average”, with a lower probability of wintry weather over Europe. However, they added there is the possibility a “cold front” could move over the continent next month.

Severe Weather Europe explains the polar vortex will also start to lose its strength as the continent heads into February. The polar vortex refers to winds which circulate high in the atmosphere around the Earth’s poles, and they sometimes dip downwards during winter, causing ice-cold conditions in some countries. Winds in the polar vortex can reach speeds of up to 155mph, the strength of a high-category hurricane, but they are too high to cause damage on the countries below them. During winter, the vortex can strengthen with the jet stream, and as it weakens it brings more easterly or northerly winds which can carry Arctic air and unsettled conditions to the UK.

According to the Met Office, more “unsettled” conditions will come before the vortex weakens in February. In their latest long-range forecast, which covers January 26 to February 4, the agency said bands of rain and “strengthening wind” will move across the southeast of the country. The north will see more wintry precipitation, with the wettest and windiest conditions in the north and west. The forecast reads: “Sunday will turn more unsettled for most, with bands of rain moving southeast across the UK, accompanied by a strengthening wind.”

“Heavy showers behind fronts could also bring some wintry precipitation to the hills of the north. “Next week looks likely to remain unsettled, with Atlantic fronts making their way southeastwards across the UK. “The north and west are likely to see the wettest and windiest spells, with the occasional risk of snow on higher ground. “The south and east should stay slightly more settled, though there will still likely be some wet and windy periods.”