UK snow MAP: 75mph cold front to bring widespread snow to UK – Latest charts and warnings

UK snow maps show a cold front will arrive in the UK later this month, as accelerating winds reach 75mph and temperatures dip below 0C. The maps predict snow will fall over much of the north, and be heaviest in Scotland.

Weather maps from WXCharts, which uses data from MetDesk, show extensive snowfall over the UK starting next week on Sunday, February 9. Wind gusts pushing 75mph will pick up over the country, bringing a cold snap with temperatures of 0C down to -5C. Scotland will receive most of the UK’s snow by February 12, as WXCharts predicts 20 to 75cm (2.5 feet) in the east, around Loch Lomond, Fort William and parts of Inverness. Lower totals extend into southern parts of the country, with 2-10cm (0.5 feet) around Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Other patches will also develop over Douglas, Cumnock and Peebles, which could see 5-10cm of snow this month. Maps show snowfall of up to 5cm down to the Peak District and Snowdonia National Park, Lincolnshire and Sheffield. The rest of the UK avoids extensive snowfall, but forecasters have released a probability of 5 to 15 percent the south will see falling snow on February 12. Forecasters expect severe weather will start across the UK this coming week, as the Met Office has issued yellow warnings for Scotland.

The Met Office currently has two warnings for wind in place this week, covering Scotland from 12am on February 3 to 9am on February 4. Forecasters predict there is a “danger to life” from 55-65mph winds across Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, Orkney & Shetland, Southwest Scotland and Strathclyde. The winds could also cause damage to some buildings and power cuts across parts of Scotland. Those living on the coast are also at risk from flying debris and large waves.

Marco Petagna, a forecaster for the Met Office, said “severe gales” would bring maximum winds of 80mph in “exposed parts” of the country. He told The Sun: “On Monday and Tuesday it will be much colder. “In the far south of England, we could see some patchy rain. “Other than that there will be sunshine with showers towards the west and north-west of the UK.”