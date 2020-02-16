UK snow map: Brutal weather patterns to bring snow to Britain in wake of Storm Ciara

SNOW described by forecasters as “blizzard-like” is predicted to fall in some regions of the UK next week, following the departure of Storm Ciara. Here are the latest snow forecasts, warnings and weather maps.

Storm Ciara is forecast to bring severe winds and heavy rainfall to the UK over the weekend. But as the storm starts to pass, snow is forecast to fall across Britain early next week. Here’s the latest snow radars and weather updates.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow and wind from midnight on Monday, until 11.59pm on Tuesday. The warning affects much of northern and western Scotland, including Glasgow, as well as much of Northern Ireland. The Met Office warn: “Heavy snow and strong winds will combine to lead to disruption to travel, especially over higher routes.” The Met Office also warns of possible delays to travel routes, disruption to phone services and potential power cuts.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge told The Sun: “As we get into Monday and Tuesday, it’s going to hold temperatures near-to-freezing which is going to allow snow in the northern parts of the UK. “The strength of the wind on Monday and Tuesday will prevent it from being that cold but we will see showers, which will provide blizzard-like conditions for parts of Scotland. “There will be disruptive weather for Scotland and Northern Ireland.” Maps from WXCHARTS show some snow depth in parts of Scotland this Sunday.

However by Wednesday cumulative snow maps show a dramatic increase, with up to 10 inches of snow depth forecast for some regions. Other areas which are predicted to see snow depth include Wales, northern England and Northern Ireland. Netweather forecast the early part of next week “will be very unsettled”. The Netweather forecast reads: “The early part of this week will be very unsettled with unusually low pressure to the north of the British Isles bringing a strong westerly flow.

“There is potential for very windy and possibly stormy conditions, especially if we get any vigorous secondary depressions, but at this range it is not possible to determine where and when these lows will hit. “Temperatures will fluctuate somewhat around the long-term normal.” Netweather also forecast “wintry showers” in some regions of the UK. “There is potential for some unseasonable warmth at times especially in the south, but in the polar maritime incursions temperatures will be near average to fairly cold, with wintry showers falling quite widely but accumulations of snow will be short-lived and mostly restricted to high ground.”

Met Office 5 Day Weather Forecast “Heavy rain affecting parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and western England. “Mostly dry in the south and east. Windy for all, with severe gales across western parts.”

“Widespread gales, severe in places. “Bands of heavy rain will move south-eastwards across all parts. Brighter skies developing in the northwest but with showers, some heavy and thundery.” “Sunshine and blustery heavy showers, these mainly in the west and a mixture of rain, sleet, hail, and snow over modest hills in the north. Feeling cold.”

Met Office 5 Day Weather Forecast