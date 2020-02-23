UK snow map: Brutal weather patterns to bring snow to Britain in wake of Storm Dennis

AS STORM DENNIS dies down after flooding parts of the country it will leave waves of snow in its wake.

Temperatures are expected to drop after Storm Dennis moves on. Further unsettled weather and colder temperatures following the storm are likely to bring snow to the UK.

The aftermath of Storm Dennis will bring snow to higher ground in Scotland tomorrow and Tuesday, according to the latest WX Charts map. The storm was dubbed a “weather bomb” because its pressure levels dropped dramatically in 24 hours. Looking ahead, John Hammond of weathertrending said: “Dennis will usher in chilly north-westerly air with frequent wintry showers in the north. “Computer models bring further wet weather from midweek in an ominously strengthening jet stream.”

Snow looks to be more widespread on Thursday with Net Weather showing most of the country at risk. The snow risk map covers the entirety of the UK with the exception of eastern Scotland. A WX Charts forecast shows the Highlands as the most likely to see snowfall at midday. A Met Office spokesman said: “It turns colder after the weekend, with wintriness over northern hills.”

From Friday onwards, the Met Office says: “Unsettled and often windy conditions are expected to continue with areas of rain moving east across the UK interspersed with brighter, showery interludes. “Rain is likely to be heaviest across western and especially northwestern areas with the driest and brightest weather across the east and southeast. “Hail and thunder are also possible in the showery interludes with snow at times over northern hills. “Temperatures will generally vary between near normal and mild as weather systems cross the country.

“Some brief quieter, colder spells are also likely with more in the way of night frost. “These are more likely later in the period and could give snow showers more widely to low levels in the north.” Monday 24th looks to be a chilly one for northern regions where an east to west band can be seen above Scotland and northern areas of England. And there might be more storms on the horizon thanks to an Atlantic jet stream.